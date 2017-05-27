West Bengal WBBSE Board Class 10th Madhyamik Pariksha results 2017 to be announced today on wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to announce board examination results for Class X on Saturday, 27 May. The results will be declared at 9 am on the official board website, wbresults.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the exam have been advised to check the website, and to keep their relevant candidate information like roll numbers and hall tickets ready in order to avoid delays.

A report on CNN-News18 said after the grades are declared, the board will also begin distribution of marksheets, and students may collect theirs at the respective schools. It also said that the board will announce a merit list featuring the top-10 students across the state.

Reports were earlier doing the rounds that the West Bengal Class X results would be declared in mid-May, but there was to be a delay.

Over six lakh students appeared for their Class X exams (also known as madhyamik pariksha) in West Bengal this year. This is a significant rise from the corresponding figure for 2016, when it was just about 523,012. The passing percentage for 2016 was 84.50 percent, and that too is expected to increase, the CNN-News18 report mentioned.