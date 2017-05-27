West Bengal WBBSE Board Class 10th Madhyamik Pariksha results 2017 announced; check your grades on wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced board examination results for Class X on Saturday at 10 am. The results were put up on the official board website, wbresults.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the exams have been advised to visit the website, and to keep relevant candidate information, like hall tickets and roll numbers, handy in order to avoid delays.

A report on CNN-News18 on Friday had said that the board will also begin distribution of marksheets after the results are declared, and students may collect them at their respective schools. It also said that the board will announce a merit list featuring the top-10 students across the state.

Reports were earlier doing the rounds that the West Bengal Class X results would be declared in mid-May, but there was to be a delay.

Over six lakh students appeared for their Class X exams (also known as madhyamik pariksha) in West Bengal this year. This is a significant rise from the corresponding figure for 2016, when it was just about 523,012. The passing percentage for 2016 was 84.50 percent, and that too is expected to increase, the CNN-News18 report mentioned.