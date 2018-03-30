West Bengal Ram Navami violence: On Twitter, Babul Supriyo says Mamata Banerjee can't stop him from doing his 'duty'

A day after an FIR was registered against Union minister Babul Supriyo for allegedly assaulting an IPS officer in violence-hit Asansol-Raniganj area, the BJP MP from Asansol took to Twitter to clarify his point of view and said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cannot stop him from doing his "duty".

Earlier on Thursday, Supriyo and a senior West Bengal BJP leader were stopped by the police from entering the Asansol-Raniganj area, where the situation continued to remain tense after violence erupted over a Ram Navami procession.

Internet services were suspended and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were clamped in the area, following clashes between two groups on Sunday and Monday over a Ram Navami rally at Raniganj.

Posting a video tahtshowed women and men agitating, Supriyo claimed that crying women came to him and pleaded he visit Chandimari "where their homes hv been burnt down, looted, false cases registered against their children" and said in a tweet, "I wil drive away being their elected MP?I don’t hv a duty towards my people-they don’t hv a Party or Religion, they r Victims."

2/3:C this video•Women crying& pleading me 2 visit Chandmari where their homes hv been burnt down, looted, false cases registered against their children•I wil drive away being their elected MP?I don’t hv a duty towards my people-they don’t hv a Party or Religion, they r Victims pic.twitter.com/cuIXoRSu9N — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) March 30, 2018

Supriyo also said that he will take those responsible to the court and vowed to fight against the "injustice". The BJP leader also said he has already file an FIR against the "one Police officer who assaulted me, pushed&threatened me". He also questioned why the Rapid Action Force (RAF) surrounded him. "Why encircle me with RAF?What ws RAF doing when the victims’ were beaten, their houses burnt down&looted?" Supriyo said in a tweet. Supriyo, who is the Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, also said that the police stopped him from talking to people form his own constituency. "Police file cases against me cuz I visit the Victims in my OWN constituency where victims belong 2 ONLY one community?Is that a crime in Bengal?Everytym the same story!!Police wil push&pull me&stop me frm talking 2 people cuz they r spelling the truth out?" he said in another tweet.

4/5:Check this vdo too👇Police file cases against me cuz I visit the Victims in my OWN constituency where victims belong 2 ONLY one community?Is that a crime in Bengal?Everytym the same story!!Police wil push&pull me&stop me frm talking 2 people cuz they r spelling the truth out? pic.twitter.com/CjL0osyjq6 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) March 30, 2018

He also hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she had forgotten "her own struggle against CPIM atrocity" and that she cannot stop him from doing his duty.

He also said that a TMC councillor was allowed to move freely but when he tried out of the car, the RAF had to be controlled by the RAF. "TMC councillorS can move around freely in an area&if I try 2 get down frm the car I am a criminal who needs 2 b engulfed by RAF, wrapped tight by Cop-hands, TOUCHING me bodily?Didi probably forgot her struggle against CPIM atrocity•She JUST CANNOT STOP ME FROM DOING MY DUTY," Supriyo said.

5/5:TMC councillorS can move around freely in an area&if I try 2 get down frm the car I am a criminal who needs 2 b engulfed by RAF, wrapped tight by Cop-hands, TOUCHING me bodily?Didi probably forgot her struggle against CPIM atrocity•She JUST CANNOT STOP ME FROM DOING MY DUTY pic.twitter.com/ZcSid4TXXZ — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) March 30, 2018

He also slammed media reports that claimed that he came to the area with 150 boys in tow. Supriyo said the reports were false and that he had only six to seven men with him. He was talking to a few elderly people sitting in his car and decided to get out of it as "it isnt courteous 2 sit in car&talk". He claimed that's when a few victims rushed to him and asked him to visit the camp across the street, complaining of police brutality and complete non-cooperation. He criticised Banerjee and said all of this was in line with the "appeasement politics" of the Trinamool Congress chief.

Supriyo claimed police officers and three TMC workers started abusing him and threatening people who spoke to him.

Supriyo had tried to enter the Railpar area in Paschim Bardhaman district, where police stopped his car, citing security reasons.

Reportedly, a group of people shouted slogans against the minister and demanded that he immediately leave the area.

He also claimed that only the deployment of Central forces can bring back peace in the area as locals don not have faith in the police.

News channels showed him engaged in a verbal duel with police personnel, who had surrounded his vehicle.

"As a public representative, I have every right to visit my constituency, especially when people are in trouble. It is my duty. But the police is saying I won't be allowed to go as Section 144 is imposed in the area. Being a minister, I cannot violate rules," Supriyo said.

The minister, earlier this week, had blamed inaction on part of the police for Sunday's violence over Ram Navami celebrations in Raniganj, neighbouring Asansol.

With input from PTI