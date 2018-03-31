West Bengal Ram Navami violence: Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to visit trouble-torn Asansol, Ranigunj today

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi will visit trouble-torn Asansol and Raniganj on Saturday, after the state government said it has no problem with it, a senior government official said in Kolkata on Friday.

"The governor has expressed his willingness to visit Asansol and Raniganj. We do not have any problem with that," the official at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' said.

The state government on Thursday asked him not to go to Asansol and Raniganj citing security reasons.

"Earlier, the situation was not conducive. Now the situation is much better for him to go," the official said.

Adequate security measures would be taken in connection with the governor's visit, he said.

Tripathi will leave Kolkata at 8 am and he is likely to go by road, sources in the Raj Bhavan said.

"He will hold a meeting with the local administration, following which he will visit some areas of the industrial town. Thereafter, he will go to Raniganj," the sources said.

One person was killed and several others were injured in clashes between two groups in the Asansol and Raniganj areas of Burdwan West district during Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday. Prohibitory orders remained in force in Asansol.

Union minister Babul Supriyo and a senior West Bengal BJP leader were stopped by police from entering the Asansol-Raniganj area on Thursday.