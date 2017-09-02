West Bengal Police posed as tourists, killed GJM supporter, says Sikkim Police

Gangtok: The South Sikkim district police on Friday alleged that the West Bengal Police had, posing as tourists, entered its jurisdiction, shot dead a Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporter and arrested four leaders of the outfit.

South Sikkim superintendent of police Pratap Pradhan said West Bengal CID officials had entered Sikkim posing as tourists, gunned down a GJM supporter from Kalimpong in the Sadam area and arrested four leaders of the party.

He added that the district police officials intervened and when they found that the West Bengal CID had no arrest warrant or legal sanction to carry out the operation inside Sikkim, they did not allow it to take away the four men they had taken into custody.

Pradhan said the South Sikkim police had no official communication regarding operations being conducted by the West Bengal police in the district.

"While the West Bengal CID has claimed that they entered Sikkim in pursuit of suspects whose names featured in FIRs in West Bengal, they did not have any documents to prove it...The Sikkim Police has asked the West Bengal police to get a court order if they want to take the arrested men with them," he added.

The Sikkim police, the SP said, had also filed an FIR against those who killed the GJM supporter in "cold blood".

"Corroborating evidence indicates that the person was shot at by West Bengal police officials," he added.

Sikkim chief minister Pawan Chamling had earlier voiced support to the ongoing protest called by the GJM in the Darjeeling hills for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

When contacted, West Bengal additional DGP (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma refused to comment on the issue.