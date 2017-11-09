West Bengal MP Ritabrata Banerjee in further trouble: Woman who accused him of rape now alleges intimidation

A woman in West Bengal who had accused MP Ritabrata Banerjee of rape in October levelled fresh charges of intimidation by Banerjee on Thursday, and said that there was a threat to her life, media reports said. The survivor, a resident of Balurghat, had complained that he had established physical relationship with her by promising marriage, a Delhi police official said.

The West Bengal police had then issued summons to the member of Parliament. The notice asked Banerjee to be present before CID officers, Additional Director General of Police, CID, West Bengal Rajesh Kumar said.

The complaint was lodged with the West Bengal police, where a zero FIR was registered, and the matter was later referred to the Delhi Police, he said, adding that her complaint is being examined. The woman had told the South Dinajpur police that Banerjee had established a physical relationship with her at his New Delhi residence.

A month before this revelation, the CPM had expelled Banerjee over his opulent lifestyle saying it clashed with the party ideals. On 13 September, the CPM on Friday had formally announced the expulsion of party MP Ritabrata Banerjee for "serious breach" of party discipline and anti-party activities.

"The CPM's West Bengal state secretariat, on 13 September, had decided expulsion of Ritabrata Banerjee from his primary membership on charge of serious breach of party discipline and also for anti-party activities," Communist Party of India-Marxist state secretary Surjya Kant Misra had said in a statement.

With inputs from PTI