West Bengal minister Arup Biswas caught using a red beacon on his vehicle

Kolkata: After he was caught on camera using a red beacon on his vehicle on Monday, West Bengal minister Arup Biswas justified it saying the state government had not banned it yet.

"Unless and until the state government bans it, how can we do it (stop using red beacon)," Biswas told the media in Siliguri.

In April, the Centre announced a ban on red beacons atop official vehicles of VVIPs, effective from 1 May. Ambulances, fire services, police and army can still use blue flashing beacons.