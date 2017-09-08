West Bengal govt to send another proposal to Centre on changing state's name

Kolkata: With the Centre turning down the West Bengal government's last proposal on changing the state's name, its cabinet on decided to send another proposal.

"After the central government turned down our request to change the name of West Bengal, in the Cabinet meeting on Friday it was decided to send them another proposal of changing the name to Bangla in all three languages – Bengali, Hindi and English," state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

The Centre had earlier turned down the state government's proposal to change the name of West Bengal to 'Bengal' in English and 'Bangla' in Bengali.

Incidentally, the state government had decided to rename the state as 'Bengal' after its earlier proposal of rechristening it as 'Paschim Bango', made in 2011 when the Trinamool Congress took office, failed to get the Centre's approval.

The primary reason for changing the name of West Bengal is that whenever there is a meeting of all states, West Bengal figures at the bottom of the list which is prepared in alphabetical order.