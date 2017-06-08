West Bengal govt to make student body elections 'apolitical'

Kolkata: Eschewing political association in student body elections, a model followed by the city's premier St Xavier's College, the West Bengal government will roll out a new "apolitical" system this year for student union elections.

Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the model will be followed across all state-aided colleges and varsities.

"The new system will start this year itself. To contest the student union elections, one has to have 60 percent attendance," he said.

An executive order will be issued by the government soon.

Under the new model, a teacher in every institution will be responsible for handling funds allowed to the students' union.

A union will have office-bearers ranging from seven to over 10 depending on the size of the college.

The practice of electing class representatives will be done away with. Elections to various student union posts such as general secretary and assistant general secretary will be held directly.

Under existing rules, student wings of political parties are free to participate in the exercise and there is no eligibility criteria as to the contestant's attendance percentage.