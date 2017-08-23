West Bengal floods: State govt not serious about farmers' problems, says BJP Kisan Morcha

Kolkata: The BJP Kisan Morcha national president Virendra Singh Mast on Wednesday accused the West Bengal government of not being serious in tackling the problems of farmers affected by the recent floods.

"The state government should properly inform the central government about the loss that the farmers and the agricultural sector have suffered due to the floods. The Bihar government had informed the central government and the prime minister about the situation in that state due to the flood. The Bengal government is not informing the central government about the ground situation," Mast told reporters.

He said that he on behalf of Kisan Morcha will inform the central government about the crisis that the farmers and the agricultural sector of Bengal are facing due to the floods.

"The state government is not properly implementing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Had it been properly implemented, then the farmers would not have faced such a situation," Mast said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Monday that floods in West Bengal have claimed 152 lives so far and affected around 1.5 crore people.

The state has suffered a loss of around Rs 14,000 crore due to the floods, she had said.