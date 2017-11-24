West Bengal: Fire breaks out at rubber factory in Kolkata's Chowbaga area, no injuries reported

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a rubber factory in the city on Friday, a fire brigade official said. Nobody was injured in the incident.

"The fire broke out at about 9.41 am in the footwear making factory situated at Chowbaga area near Eastern Metropolitan bypass," the official said.

Seven fire tenders were pressed into service. They worked for more than one hour. But the blaze is yet to be put out completely, he added.

"The reason behind the fire is not clear yet. Initial reports have suggested it broke out of waste materials. There may be stock of inflammable materials in the factory," the official said.

"There was a huge smoke in the area. It engulfed the entire neighbourhood. We have been trying hard to stop the fire from spreading to the adjacent establishments," the official added.