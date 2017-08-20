West Bengal: Family murders woman, try to pass it off as suicide; police arrest four including husband

Kolkata: A housewife was murdered by her in-laws and her body hung from the ceiling to make it look like suicide in West Bengal, police said on Sunday. Four people, including the husband, have been arrested.

The incident took place in Birbhum district's Shantiniketan, 160 kilometre from Kolkata.

"The body of Sabita Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling of her in-law's house on Saturday evening," a police officer said, adding that her husband and the in-laws claimed she had committed suicide in everyone's absence.

"They claimed to have found Sharma dead when they came from a market," he said.

Her family members, however, lodged a police complaint that her husband and in-laws demanded dowry and often tortured her. They claimed their daughter was murdered.

"The reason of the death can be ascertained after receiving the autopsy report. We have arrested the husband Raja Sharma and three members of her in-law's house on the basis of the FIR. The four have been remanded to three days police custody," the officer added.