West Bengal Class XII results to be declared at 2 pm: Check your grades at www.wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCSHE) is all set to announce the results of Class XII on Tuesday. Students will be able to check their grades online on the official website at 2 pm.

Students will be able to check their results on student website Jagran Joshas well as two official websites of the state's education board : www.wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

Students must enter their roll numbers as well as date of birth in order to access the results quickly. They can also take a print out of the result for future reference.

The Class XII examination was held between 15 and 29 March.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, established in 1975, is responsible for the regulation of pre-university levels (Class XI and XII).

There are 4,300 schools and over eight lakh students under the purview of WBCHSE.