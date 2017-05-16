You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal Class XII results to be declared at 2 pm: Check your grades at www.wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Class XII results to be declared at 2 pm: Check your grades at www.wbresults.nic.in

IndiaFP StaffMay, 16 2017 12:27:47 IST

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCSHE) is all set to announce the results of Class XII on Tuesday. Students will be able to check their grades online on the official website at 2 pm.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Students will be able to check their results on student website Jagran Joshas well as two official websites of the state's education board : www.wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

Students must enter their roll numbers as well as date of birth in order to access the results quickly. They can also take a print out of the result for future reference.

The Class XII examination was held between 15 and 29 March.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, established in 1975, is responsible for the regulation of pre-university levels (Class XI and XII).

There are 4,300 schools and over eight lakh students under the purview of WBCHSE.


Published Date: May 16, 2017 12:27 pm | Updated Date: May 16, 2017 12:27 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 16MI Vs RPS
2May 17SRH Vs KKR
3May 19TBC Vs TBC
4May 21TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores