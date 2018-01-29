West Bengal bus accident: 4 killed, 7 injured in Murshidabad, Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Baharampur (West Bengal): At least four persons were killed and seven others injured when a bus plunged into the Ghogra Canal after breaking the railing of a bridge in Murshidabad district on Monday, police said.

The incident triggered protests with locals alleging delay in the arrival of police and attacking the force. They also torched a police vehicle.

Locals also damaged a fire tender when the fire brigade personnel reached the spot to douse the fire in the police vehicle. Police used batons to disperse the mob.

Giving details of the accident, police said, two bodies including that of a woman were found floating in the canal while two others succumbed in the hospital.

Seven injured persons were rescued and admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Baharampur.

The accident occurred at Balirghat under Daulatabad Police Station area at around 6 am.

The bus was going from Shikarpur in Nadia district to Malda.

Locals claimed that around 50-60 passengers were in the bus. There was, however, no official confirmation of the number of passengers travelling in the bus.

The bus was found deep inside the canal at around noon and efforts are on to pull it out, official sources said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in Kolkata that she was rushing to the accident site.

Banerjee said all efforts were being made to rescue passengers.

She announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of those killed in the accident, while Rs one lakh would be provided to those seriously injured.

Rs 50,000 would be given to the other injured persons, she said.

The district magistrate, senior police officers including the superintendent of police were at the spot to oversee the rescue operation.