West Bengal: 87 students rushed to hospital after dead lizard discovered in mid-day meal in Bankura

Kolkata: Eighty-seven students were rushed to hospital for a check-up after a dead lizard was found in one of the student's mid-day meal plate at a state-run primary school in West Bengal's Bankura district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Mandarmani Primary School in Bankura district's Onda on Friday afternoon.

According to district administration, none of the students fell ill and most of them were discharged from the hospital after primary check-up.

"There was panic among the students after a dead lizard was found in one of their classmates' food... The district administration and school authorities took them to the local hospital immediately for check-up, but none was found seriously ill," Monirul Islam, Block Medical Officer of Onda, told IANS.

"Most of the students were released immediately after check-up. Two or three of them were kept in the hospital overnight under observation. However, all of them were released on Saturday)," Islam, also the Superintendent of Onda Super-specialty Hospital, said.

The local police also said they were notified about the incident and confirmed that none of the students fell seriously ill.