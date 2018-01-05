You are here:
Weeks after row over PM's comments, Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh shake hands on last day of Winter Session

India PTI Jan 05, 2018 16:46:25 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shook hands with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh soon after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die.

The cordial "handshake" came barely weeks after the duo had been locked in a bitter war of words over Gujarat elections.

As soon as Chairman M Venkiah Naidu adjourned the House sine die and 'Vande Mataram' was rendered, Modi was seen moving towards the Opposition benches shaking hands with some
members, including his predecessor.

File image of Narendra Modi and Manmohan Singh. PTI

He reached the seat of the former premier, shook hands with him for quite some time and spoke to him.

Among others with whom the prime minister was seen shaking hands were Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien and veteran Congress leader Karan Singh, who was bid farewell by the Upper House on Friday as his tenure ends on 27 January.

The show of cordiality between the incumbent and the former premier follows a rare row that broke out in December, 2017 after Modi insinuated that Manmohan Singh had colluded with Pakistan in the Gujarat polls and latter hitting back saying a "dangerous precedent" was being set by such accusations and seeking apology.

Both the Houses had witnessed stormy protests over the issue with an adamant Opposition seeking apology from Modi for his statement during Gujarat poll campaign and the BJP sticking to its point that prime minister would not apologise.


Published Date: Jan 05, 2018 16:46 PM | Updated Date: Jan 05, 2018 16:46 PM

