Week of global military expenditure is enough to educate the world's kids: Kailash Satyarthi

Varanasi: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Wednesday said "just one week of global military expenditure will be enough to bring all children to classrooms and help fight the menace of global terrorism".

Underlining global threat from Islamic State, he appealed to the world to invest in education "just four-and-a-half days of global military expenditure" which will be "enough" to protect children and youth from being radicalised and help fight the menace of global terrorism.

"Six-year-old boy is handed over weapons/arms to fire and 10-12 years old girls are forcibly pushed into prostitution by ISIS. If these children refuse to follow their orders, then they are buried alive by them," he said as he appealed to the world to come together to "save children from such brutalities".

He said, "In Kashmir, schools are burnt to create fear psychosis so that children may not go there. But we need to educate our children then only we may be able to combat terrorism and Maoism and stop them from being brainwashed and getting misled."

Satyarthi, the founder of NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan, also advocated for a stringent anti-human trafficking law in the country in order to save children from slavery, bonded labour, and prostitution.

"In many villages in India, buffaloes are getting sold for Rs 2 lakh but trafficked women and girls are sold even cheaper, at a price of around Rs 50,000, to work either as domestic help or some are even pushed into prostitution," he said.

The Nobel Prize winner gave the centennial address at Banaras Hindu University' Swantantrata Bhawan, where he asked students to make a pledge for the "Surakshit Bachpan, Surakshit Bharat".