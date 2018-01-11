You are here:
Weather update: Delhi covered in mist; Railways cancel 22 trains across North India due to fog

India IANS Jan 11, 2018 09:51:13 IST

New Delhi: It was a misty Thursday morning in New Delhi with the minimum temperature recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the weather office said.

Representational image. PTI

Visibility stood at 800 metres and the humidity was recorded at 87 percent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

The Railways cancelled 22 trains while 30 trains were delayed and nine rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

The MeT has predicted a clear day ahead. "There will be mist or shallow fog in the morning," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature on Monday settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, the season's average.


