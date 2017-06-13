Watch: Varanasi’s Manikarnika ghats where children light funeral pyres

You are here:
IndiaAsif KhanJun, 13 2017 11:46:33 IST

At Varanasi's Manikarnika ghats, children of the Dom caste are employed in lighting funeral pyres. Stigmatised as members of the Dom community they can’t make friends with other ‘normal’ children. This standing also leaves them at an economic disadvantage, taking them away from a chance at an education. These children spend their days dealing with the grimness of death and its rituals, so that they may take home some money.


Published Date: Jun 13, 2017 11:25 am | Updated Date: Jun 13, 2017 11:46 am

