Watch: ‘The North Remembers’ why Kashmir feels a special connection to Game of Thrones

It is fairly well known that HBO’s show Game of Thrones enjoys a large and devoted fan following. The politics in George RR Martin’s fictional world has even inspired a course at Harvard called "The Real Game of Thrones: From Modern Myths to Medieval Models."

Of the legions of fans Game of Thrones has spawned, there is special connection Kashmiris feel to the show. In the fictional world of Westeros, the kingdom in the North, is that of the Starks. It is a place filled with snow clad mountains, foggy timber forests, and prolonged winters. Its weather is somewhat similar to that of Kashmir, but it’s the political turmoil that makes it relatable for Kashmiri youth. For them they are the Starks to the Subcontinent’s Westeros.

The narrative arc shows the Starks struggle in the face of multiple enemies, and misfortune. A section of Kashmir has been fighting for azadi since long before King Hari Singh acceded the state to India.

Game of Thrones is known for its use of gruesome violence, bloodshed and killings, and the Stark family has been on the receiving end of it, through all the six seasons so far. The show’s famous line “The North Remembers” is more immediate to Kashmir. The state has been caught in a long political unrest, and they have witnessed large scale killings and violence in reality. The spirit with which the Starks have tried to survive in Game of Thrones is fiction but for some Kashmiris, it mirrors the spirit with which they run their lives.