Watch: 'The boat sank like Titanic,' eyewitness recounts horror of Patna boat tragedy

The death toll in the boat tragedy in Patna rose to 25 on Sunday as rescuers recovered four more bodies, officials said.

"With four more bodies found, including that of a 12-year-old girl, the number of dead has gone up to 25," Patna District Magistrate Sanjay Agrawal told the media.

Pritay Amrit, the Principal Secretary in the Disaster Management wing, said the rescue and search operation would continue on Sunday.

According to witnesses, the overcrowded boat was returning from a kite flying festival, organised as part of Makar Sankranti by the Bihar Tourism Department, when the incident took place around 6 pm on Saturday.

Some witnesses claim that there were more than 100 people onboard the boat. They said that there was no police near the incident and they didn't respond in time. The witnesses claim that this was a serious lapse in administrative measures.

According to officials, 25 victims have been identified, including five children and women each and 15 men.

The capsized and broken boat was taken out of the Ganga river by a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Sunday.

A case has been lodged against the boatman and manager of an amusement park.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the tragedy.

The government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each victim.

Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United cancelled its feast on Sunday to mark Makar Sankranti festival in view of the tragedy.

