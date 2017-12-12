Watch: Tata Sumo drags biker's body for 15 km in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida

A biker was dragged for nearly 15 kilometres by a Tata Sumo vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida district.

CCTV footage, which was obtained by Firstpost, shows parts of the victim's body hanging out of the vehicle's front, right under the bonnet.

The video was captured by CCTV cameras at a toll plaza on the National Highway in Greater Noida. Based on the time stamp on the footage, the car was spotted on 11 November, 2017, around 11.12 pm.

Though the number plate of the car is not clearly visible, what appears to be the victim's legs can be seen protruding out of the car, in front of the front wheels.

Apparently, a Tata Sumo hit a biker and fled the scene. While the damaged bike was recovered from the scene, the body was recovered in Bulandshahr, nearly 15 kilometres away.

The victim was apparently dragged by the vehicle as the driver fled.