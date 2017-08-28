Watch: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh followers on the rampage in Panchkula and neighbouring cities

Followers of Dera Sacha Sauda and its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh turned violent after Singh was found guilty of rape by a CBI court in Panchkula on Friday. The sect that boasts of over 60 million followers worldwide spread violence in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. They set vehicles on fire, attacked security personnel and media persons. It is believed that a fire engine carrying petrol in its tanks was part of the 150 car cavalcade that accompanied Singh from Sirsa to Panchkula. Police has also seized rifles, pistols and narcotics from the cars.

According to media reports 38 people have been killed and around 250 injured. But the Home Ministry in a statement today said 35 people have been killed and 204 injured

Singh's sentence will be delivered today by a court in Rohtak.

With video inputs from Yogesh Bhardwaj of 101 Reporters and AFP.