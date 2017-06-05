ISRO's GSLV MK III D1 launched: Nation proud of historic feat, says Pranab Mukherjee

The nation is proud of ISRO's achievement of successfully launching the indigenously-developed GSLV-Mk III, India's heaviest rocket, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday.

Terming the event as "historic", Mukherjee congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the launch of the indigenous Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) carrying the GSAT-19 satellite to a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

"The GSLV-Mk III is the heaviest rocket ever made by India and is capable of carrying the heaviest satellites made till date. The nation is proud of this significant achievement," the president said in a message to AS Kiran Kumar, secretary, department of space, chairman, space commission & chairman, ISRO.

The rocket can also deploy payloads of 10,000 kilograms into low-Earth orbit (LEO).

He said, "Kindly convey my greetings to the members of your team of scientists, engineers, technologists and all others associated with this mission. I wish the ISRO continued success in the coming years".