Ganesh Chaturthi is one of Mumbai's favourite festivals. This year, Lal Baug's Ganesh Galli pandal completes 90 years, and hundreds of devotees have thronged the pandal to seek the blessings of the elephant god.

Aside from being home to Mumbaicha Raja, the pandal also supports blood donation drives and provides financial help to devotees for medical procedures, after the festival is complete.