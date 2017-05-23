Watch: CBSE's new elective teaches regressive ideas on caste and gender

Central Board of Secondary Education is soon to teach regressive ideas on caste and gender to its XI and XII students. An elective course ‘Knowledge, Traditions and Practices of India’ has rolled in controversy for its remarks on women and caste. A section under 'Life Sciences: Ayurveda for Life, Health and Well-Being' discusses Oath of Caraka. Oath of Caraka is an ancient Indian oath for the initiation of medical students. The oath puts Brahmins and cows in high regard. In addition, the text also reads misogynist ideas on women. The casteist and misogynist references are exhibited in the text without any context or criticism. CBSE is set to offer this elective course from this academic year.