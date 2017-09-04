Watch: Essential parts of an Onam Sadhya

What is Onam without devouring a Sadhya! The traditional thali, served on a banana leaf, is a customary part of Onam celebration in Kerala and across the world.

A normal Onam Sadhya can have about 20–30 dishes. All the dishes are served on specific places on the banana leaf in a specific order.

A normal Sadhya must include Sharkara Veratti (jaggery coated banana chips), Inji Curry ( A curry made out ginger, jaggery and tamarind), Pickles (Usually mango and lemon pickles though other varieties are also often used), Olan (Red gram and vegetables cooked in coconut milk, with a rich and creamy texture), Avial (A thick combination of vegetables and coconut, seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves), Erissery (A combination of vegetables and pulses using ground coconut paste and roasted coconut), Parippu (Lentils cooked in ghee), Sambhar (A traditional South Indian lentil-based vegetable stew), Rasam (The tamarind flavoured soup brings tanginess to the meal), Moru (Spicy buttermilk which helps you cool off after a heavy meal), Payasam (The dessert is made either by a combination of Jaggery and coconut milk, or rice and milk).