Boteco's Chef Guto is bringing Brazilian food to Mumbai

There's more to Brazil than football, Samba dance and colourful favelas. It is a country that loves its food, and Brazilian-born chef Guto Souza is on a mission to bring this authentic taste to India. Boteco, a restaurant he co-owns, is the first Brazilian restaurant in Mumbai. And it is a meat lover's paradise. The meat platter, tenderloin salad, and pork momos ​are all a big hit with Mumbaikars, but the menu at Boteco has plenty for non-meat lovers as well, with a variety of sea food and 18 popular vegetarian dishes. Chef Guto, who spent many years learning the trade from European chefs in Amsterdam, has also brought his vast travelling experience to his restaurant.

Location: Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai