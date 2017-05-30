Watch: Bengaluru's toxic frothing lakes

Bengaluru residents were in for a shock on Monday morning as Varthur lake started foaming due to it’s heavy toxicity following a spell of heavy rainfall. Irrespective of repeated complaints and some measures, the crisis of the Bengaluru lakes keep haunting it’s residents.

From a distance, the foam may look like snow, but it is toxic effluent caused by the polluted water overflowing from Varthur Lake. It is a result of the water in the lake having high content of ammonia and phosphate and very low dissolved oxygen. Sewage from many parts of the Bangalore is released into lakes, leaving it extremely polluted. The foam during heavy rains spill onto the road, causing a traffic pile besides spreading unbearable stench in the air in the neighbourhood.

The surge in Bangalore's population since the start of the 1990s has placed huge pressure on its municipality, which stands accused of inadequate urban planning and, in particular, of failing to cope with the accompanying rise in waste volumes.

The Karnataka State Industries and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (KSIIDC) is planning to task two international companies, Bluewater Bio from the 'Britain and Tahal Group' from Israel to revitalise the highly polluted and frothing Bellandur and Varthur lakes.