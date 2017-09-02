VTU BE, BTech Semester 7, 8 results declared: Check your grades on vtu.ac.in

Results of the seventh and eighth semesters for Bachelor of Engineer (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses of all the streams at Karnataka's Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) were declared on Friday, according to media reports.

The university has published results of both the semesters on its official website, vtu.ac.in. The website, however, is currently running slow and may not respond due to the high traffic on it, according to Financial Express.

Here is how students may view and download BE and BTech results of seventh and eighth semesters:

Step 1- Go to the official website of the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) – vtu.ac.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the results section which will be there under the examinations tab

Step 3- Click on the results you are searching for

Step 4- Enter the details on the next webpage that will appear

Step 5- View the result and take a print out of the same for the future purpose

NDTV reported that candidates may also check their results on results.vtu.ac.in.

These exams were conducted in the month of June and July this year. The NDTV report also said that VTU had recently published the results of first and second semester exams of both BE and BTech steams of CBCS and non-CBCS candidates.