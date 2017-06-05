Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) revaluation results declared: Visit results.vtu.ac.in to check grades

After having announced earlier that revaluation results of it’s 7th and 8th semester exams will be out on 2 June, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Karnataka has finally declared the results on its official website on Sunday (4 June) night.

Students can check their grades at results.vtu.ac.in which will be accessible by entering a student’s university seat number. Although the odd-semester examinations were conducted in December, the declaration of results was delayed leading to uncertainty among students who could not make career plans for the future as a result, The Times of India reported.

When the results were finally announced in May, students had complained that the marks did not reflect their performance in the exams.

According to a statement by VTU vice-chancellor Karisiddappa, revaluation results of lower semester applications will be declared by 12 June, according to a report. The report adds that the decision comes comes at a time when the varsity has been facing a lot of backlash over the delay in results this year.

With inputs from agencies