Violence in Haryana: 10 paramilitary companies deployed in Rohtak; 18 Indian Army columns requisitioned

Rohtak: Ten companies of paramilitary forces were Saturday deployed in Haryana's Rohtak district, and 18 columns of the army requisitioned as Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is lodged in a jail here after his conviction by a CBI court in a rape case.

"As many as 10 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the district. 18 columns of the Army have been requisitioned, and these would soon reach the district and carry out flag march," Rohtak deputy commissioner Atul Kumar said.

A paramilitary company comprises around 100 troops, while an army column consists of 80-100 soldiers.

Check posts have been set up at borders of the district, and duty magistrate has also been deputed, he said. "People do not have any reason to be afraid as stringent security measures have been taken," he said.

The Dera head is lodged in Sunaria Jail as an "ordinary inmate", he said.

The situation in the district was "completely under control," he said, adding, police was fully prepared to tackle any situation. Appealing to people not to enter the district without any specific and urgent reason, he said checking of every person who enters Rohtak was being carried out in several places.

If during checking, any person fails to produce proof of identity or specify reason for visiting the district, then he would be taken into custody, Kumar said.

Police have so far taken seven persons into custody, he added. He said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), prohibiting assembly of five or more persons, and carrying of firearms and other weapons, were already in place in the district.

The administration has also directed all gram panchayats in the district to deploy youth to carry out night vigil for maintenance of peace and law and order in their villages, he said.

