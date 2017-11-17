Vinod Verma case: CBI takes over probe into 'sex CD' scandal involving Chhattisgarh minister Rajesh Munat

Raipur: The CBI has taken over probe into the controversial 'sex CD' scandal allegedly involving Chhattisgarh minister Rajesh Munat after issuance of a notification by the Union government on Thursday.

The move comes after the state government requested on 28 October for the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The state chief secretary Vivek Dhand has been intimated about the notification and the subsequent initiation of the CBI probe.

A CBI team will soon visit Raipur and take possession of all the relevant documents on the case from the state police.

A complaint in the case stands registered at the Pandri and Civil Lines police station.

Last month, Munat had claimed that the said CD was fake and urged Chief Minister Raman Singh for a high-level inquiry.

The case came to light after journalist Vinod Verma was arrested from his house in Indirapuram in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh for alleged blackmailing over the issue.

Verma claimed that the state's Bharatiya Janata Party government was framing him as he possessed the 'sex CD'.