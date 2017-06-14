Vijay Mallya extradition? We don't want him back, it would raise too many uncomfortable questions

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot of Westminster Magistrates' Court expressed surprise that India still hadn't provided evidence to extradite Vijay Mallya.

She was pretty vocal about it. She has a fair point. It's been six months. India had no satisfactory comeback.

What the magistrate fails to understand is that while we make a song and dance of such situations in the beginning and grandstand for all we're worth, the truth is: We don't really want Mallya back.

It's too much of a hassle. Who needs that?

Meanwhile, one can always feed the media the occasional Interpol Red Notice or some other frightening technical jargon to make it seem as if the righteous are winning.

Which also make it look like the party in power is fighting for justice and doing right by its people.

It's enough to make one feel good. Except for the fact that people like Mallya leave on a one-way ticket and don't come back.

And more importantly, aren't brought back.

We must not want them returned. How else do we explain Mallya and a companion boarding a Jet Airways flight after leisurely sipping refreshments in the visitors' lounge.

Perhaps the thinking goes that if we get them back, we won't know what to do with them. So it's much safer to keep chasing them. From a safe distance.

Congress did not want Win Chadha back. If he'd spilled the beans on the Bofors scandal it would caused far too much embarrassment for some folks.

And the pursuit of Warren Anderson of Union Carbide for the Bhopal gas tragedy had the tragicomic whiff of a Marx Brothers routine.

Heck, even Ottavio Quattrocchi managed to get away.

We never seriously considered taking on the underworld. If these dons had sung like canaries it would have caused a political earthquake like no other. We locked up Sanjay Dutt but never even got close to Tiger Memon.

How hard did we try to get back Ravi Shankaran in the Navy War Room leak case after he was arrested in London? Ultimately, he was freed due to lack of evidence.

Lack of evidence. There's something so familiar about that phrase. It reared up its ugly head when Mallya emerged from court, a free man. Still.

As for the terrorists and those who preach anti-Indian gospels, the list gets longer and longer.

Does anyone even remember the Lalit Modi case and the pulpit-thumping that went on over getting him back? That was after the third edition of the IPL. We just wrapped up IPL number ten. So that should tell you exactly how desperate we are to bring Lalit home.

Hey, maybe he and Mallya can watch the match together tomorrow and swap stories. Have a good laugh.

Why don't we get our ducks in a row on time? The magistrate's question rings loud: Why were six months not enough to move this case forward? Now it'll be deferred to December.

Is there anyone in New Delhi who believes the public deserves an answer?

Even Kulbhushan Jadhav seems to have fallen off the radar. And he's one of the good guys.