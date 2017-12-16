Vijay Diwas: Narendra Modi hails soldiers who participated in 1971 India-Pakistan War

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday hailed the soldiers who fought the 1971 India-Pakistan War on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

On #VijayDiwas we salute the unflinching courage of all those who fought in 1971 and protected our nation diligently. Every Indian is proud of their heroism and service. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2017

On this day in 1971, the war with Pakistan had ended and Bangladesh was created. Over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before the Indian Army.