Video shows Hyderabad cop kicking, slapping man booked for stalking married woman

IndiaPTI23 Dec, 2017 22:45:35 IST

Hyderabad: A case of intimidation and stalking has been registered against a man here based on the complaint of a married woman, police said Saturday.

Police said that the man had sent abusive and indecent messages to the woman.

Meanwhile, news channels aired a video in which a policeman is seen hitting the man accused of stalking and intimidation.


A police official said the video would be examined and a report would be submitted to senior officials.


