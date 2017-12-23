Video shows Hyderabad cop kicking, slapping man booked for stalking married woman

Hyderabad: A case of intimidation and stalking has been registered against a man here based on the complaint of a married woman, police said Saturday.
Police said that the man had sent abusive and indecent messages to the woman.
Meanwhile, news channels aired a video in which a policeman is seen hitting the man accused of stalking and intimidation.
A police official said the video would be examined and a report would be submitted to senior officials.
