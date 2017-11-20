Video of two drunk men misbehaving with woman staff at Hyderabad airport goes viral

Hyderabad: A video of two drunk men allegedly misbehaving with a woman staffer of a private airline at the international airport in Hyderabad has surfaced, following which the two persons were booked for creating nuisance, the police said on Monday.

In the video, which has gone viral on various social media platforms, the woman is seen confronting the duo and taking them to the police outpost at the airport.

The men were also seen apologising and touching the feet of the woman on her instructions, the police said, adding the incident occurred on Saturday midnight.

Sub-inspector at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station Ramesh Naik said the woman did not lodge any complaint against the duo, who later told the police that they were students.

He said the two were found to be in an inebriated condition and were booked for creating nuisance.