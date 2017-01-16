Video of Sikh soldier singing about grievances surfaces despite army chief's warning

Even as Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday asked soldiers not to air their grievances through social media, a Sikh soldier put up a video on social media in which he is seen singing in Punjabi about the tough conditions they live in.

Firstpost cannot verify when the video was actually recorded or the authenticity of the video, but according to The Hindu, the soldier in the video sings of the "pickle on roti" that they have to eat while other people go to the Taj (hotels) in cities.

"It has been 10 months now, I am not getting days off; all the tears have fallen from her eyes. One who is married to us, she feels neither married nor unmarried," says the soldier in the video.

The soldier also sang that politicians do not seem to care about the youth in the military. "They go to sleep after wishing good night, we celebrate Diwali on borders," sings the soldier.

Meanwhile, addressing the Army Day function, army chief Rawat had said, "A few colleagues are using social media to share their problems. It affects the morale of the jawans and thereby the army."

"A few of our friends have taken to social media to speak about their complaints. This affects the soldiers deployed at the borders...You can be held guilty of doing a crime for what you have done and invite punishment," Rawat had said.

On Friday, the Army chief announced a new grievance redressal system under which complaints would reach him directly while the identity of the complainant would be kept a secret.

The army chief's comments came after a jawan alleged in a video that "jawans are being exploited in the Army by officers".

A troop each from the Border Security Force and a Central Reserve Police Force had also taken to social media to air grievances related to their service conditions.

You can watch the video of the soldier singing here:

With inputs from IANS