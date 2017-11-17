Meet the Mumbai woman who is leading an almost zero waste life

Meera Shah, a Mulund resident who is a physiotherapist by profession, has been following a minimalist lifestyle for the past two years. Shah believes in producing minimum waste and one cannot find anything unnecessary or unusable in her home.

Shah believes that the key to follow such a simple lifestyle is to avoid things that are unnecessary. Her mantra is following the five R's — Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rot.

Her family believes in reusing things as much as they can; Shah has not shopped for new clothes in the past two years. She makes use of her composting bin to get rid of kitchen waste and other degradable waste items.

As part of her initiative to involve more people in waste management and composting, her society has put in place a Bio-compost system so that other families can manage wet and dry waste separately.

Shah believes even the smallest effort to control waste will result in a bigger change in the future.