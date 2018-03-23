'Victory of truth', says Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi HC sets aside disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs in office of profit case

New Delhi: "It is a victory of truth," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said after the Delhi High Court set aside the Centre's notification disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs in an office of profit case.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too welcomed the order as he joined the AAP legislators in thumping tables in the Delhi Assembly during its ongoing Budget session. The MLAs shouted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" in the Assembly after the order.

"It is a victory of truth. The elected representatives were wrongfully disqualified. The high court has given justice to the people of Delhi. It is their victory. Congratulations to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

In a major relief to the Aam Aadmi Party, the high court on Friday set aside the Election Commission's recommendation and the subsequent Centre's notification disqualifying 20 of its MLAs in the office of profit case.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar said that the notification disqualifying the MLAs was bad in law and remanded their plea back to the EC which will hear it afresh.