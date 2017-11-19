Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu says Hindi played 'historic role' in development of India's unity

Hyderabad: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said Hindi has played a "historic" role in the development of India's unity, integrity and linguistic goodwill.

Addressing the 16th annual convocation of the 'Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha' in Hyderabad, Naidu said, "For the unification of the nation there is no element more powerful than the language spoken by most of the Indians."

"Language can help good governance because information and knowledge can create an enlightened citizenry," the vice-president said, according to an official release.

He said in 1936, the office of the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha was established in Vijayawada and as the presidents of this sabha, freedom fighters such as Konda Venkapapayya Pantulu, Andhra Kesari Tungturi Prakasham Pantulu, Bejawada Gopalreddy, Swami Ramanand Tirtha did a great work.

"It is heartening to know that the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha has not only promoted Hindi but also prepared a large number of Hindi teachers, translators and publicists," he added.

Naidu also said that the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha of Andhra and Telangana is celebrating its 16th annual convocation and he reminded the audience of Mahatma Gandhi ji's view that no country is independent in a true sense, until and unless it speaks in its own language.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali was among the dignitaries who were present at convocation.