VHP demands legislation by November to pave the way for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Haridwar: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday asked the Centre to pass a legislation by November to pave the way for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The demand was made through a resolution adopted at a meeting of the VHP in Haridwar on Friday, its executive president Praveen Togadiya told reporters after the meeting.

If it does not happen, saints and seers may march to Delhi after the Dharma Sansad in Udupi in November, he said.

He said, there would be no negotiation with anyone on the issue anymore.

Construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a subject that pertains to the faith of crore of people and a legislation passed by Parliament should pave the way for it, he said