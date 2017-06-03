You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. VHP demands legislation by November to pave the way for Ram temple in Ayodhya

VHP demands legislation by November to pave the way for Ram temple in Ayodhya

IndiaPTIJun, 03 2017 08:56:28 IST

Haridwar: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday asked the Centre to pass a legislation by November to pave the way for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The demand was made through a resolution adopted at a meeting of the VHP in Haridwar on Friday, its executive president Praveen Togadiya told reporters after the meeting.

If it does not happen, saints and seers may march to Delhi after the Dharma Sansad in Udupi in November, he said.

He said, there would be no negotiation with anyone on the issue anymore.

Construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a subject that pertains to the faith of crore of people and a legislation passed by Parliament should pave the way for it, he said


Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 08:56 am | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 08:56 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 3SL Vs SA
2Jun 4IND Vs PAK
3Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
4Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
5Jun 7PAK Vs SA
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores