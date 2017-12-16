Venkaiah Naidu calls for political consensus for simultaneous 'Parliament to panchayats' elections

Panaji: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for political consensus for holding simultaneous elections from 'Parliament to panchayats', even as he urged Parliamentarians to maintain decorum as members of the country's topmost legislature.

Addressing an awards ceremony at the India Ideas Conclave, he also said that there was a need to de-link religion from terror.

"There have to be simultaneous elections, at all levels from Parliament to panchayats. Everything should be finished in one month. But for that you need political consensus," Naidu said.

"And I also feel there is every need for election together, not because of this government or that government, because it has become a regular activity. Political parties (have) three-point programmes. Election, selection, collection. Now one round of election is over, there will be another round of election now, in another state. Then after it, another state. So where is the state of mind for the politician to apply for growth, about development," he said.

About maintaining decorum in Parliament, the vice-president said that its members should recall the oath taken by their predecessors during the special session convened on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of India's independence in 1997.

"I only appeal to them (Parliamentarians) to please remember this. We are a mature democracy and we call ourselves as one of the finest parliamentary systems in the world. The world is looking towards us and children in school, colleges, society, they look to parliament for guidance. The Parliamentarians should be an outstanding example of decency, decorum and discipline," he said.

Naidu also said that there was a need to de-link religion from terrorism.

"Another important thing is we must also change our mindset and should not look into the prism of community or caste or religion about terror. Terror has no religion. Terror is the enemy of humanity. We should all understand that. And we should nip it in the bud itself," he said, while also accusing Pakistan of "aiding, abetting, funding and training" terrorists to destabilise India.

"That is a fact, inspite our best intentions to have friendly relations. We want friendly relations with all, including Pakistan. There is no doubt about it. But at the same time there has to be reciprocation. We cannot allow any other country to interfere in India's affairs in the name of religion or in the name of something else and try to create tension," Naidu said.