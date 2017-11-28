You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailment: Indian Railways suspends senior official after incident

IndiaPTINov, 28 2017 15:40:05 IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Tuesday suspended a senior section officer in-charge of tracks in connection with the 24 November derailment of the Vasco Da Gama Express which left three passengers dead.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Thirteen coaches of the Patna-bound passenger train had derailed near Manikpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh.

"A permanent way inspector also called a senior section officer, Rajesh Verma, who was in-charge of Manikpur has been suspended over the incident pending investigation", railway spokesperson Anil Saxena told PTI.

While the real reason behind the accident will be ascertained only after a probe by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, initial investigations suggested that a rail fracture led to the derailment.


Published Date: Nov 28, 2017 03:40 pm | Updated Date: Nov 28, 2017 03:40 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 15: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores