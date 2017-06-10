Vaiko says 'common courtesy was lacking' in treatment by Malaysian immigration officials

Chennai: MDMK leader Vaiko, who was deported from Malaysia, said common courtesy was lacking in the way he was treated by the Malaysian immigration officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Speaking to reporters on Chennai on his arrival, Vaiko, when queried on whether he was treated like a criminal in Malaysia, said: "It was not like that. The common courtesy, genuine courtesy was lacking."

On Friday, Vaiko was barred from entering Malaysia on the grounds that he was a supporter of the banned outfit Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and a threat to the country.

The MDMK leader told reporters that he would be writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to seek an explanation from the Malaysian government.

He said the Malaysian government's action is condemnable since there is no case registered against him there, the relationship between the two countries is good and he is also a former Member of Parliament.

Vaiko said the US has also denied entry to him because he belonged to a banned organisation. "I told the US officials that I am not a member of that organisation but a supporter. But they did not accept this."

Vaiko said he was not able to travel to that country to meet his daughter and grandchildren.

According to Vaiko, the former Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Chennai had sent a dossier about him to the embassies of all the countries and hence he was not able to get a visa from any country.

He said the Sri Lankan government does not want anybody to talk about the killings of Tamils in that country.

The MDMK leader thanked the leaders of all political parties who had condemned the Malaysian government's action against him.