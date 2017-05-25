Uzma, Indian woman forced to marry a Pakistani returns home; Sushma Swaraj calls her 'India's daughter'

An Indian woman who has been staying at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, after accusing a Pakistani man named Tahir Ali of marrying her at gun point, is returned to India on Thursday, said an official.

Accompanied by Indian mission officials and escorted by Pakistani police personnel, she crossed into India through the Wagah Border crossing near Amritsar.

"The Indian woman was happy and excited to leave for her homeland," a Pakistan Rangers official told PTI. Media was not allowed to interact with Uzma. She touched the ground after she entered the Indian territory.

Uzma, who is in her early 20s, hails from New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj welcomed Uzma back home, calling her "India's daughter". "I am sorry for all that you have gone through," Swaraj tweeted.

Uzma had also petitioned the Islamabad High Court on 12 May requesting that Uzama be allowed to return home urgently as her daughter from her first marriage in India suffered from thalassemia — a blood disorder characterised by abnormal hemoglobin production.

Tahir had petitioned the court, requesting that he be allowed to meet "his wife". A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard both the pleas and after hearing their arguments, he allowed Uzma to return to India.

The court issued orders for her safe return asking the police to escort her to the Wagah Border. The court also returned her the immigration papers which she had said was taken away by Ali, who had submitted the documents after being told by the court to do so.

According to the law in Pakistan, her lawyer can continue to represent her in the case she has filed in the high court and she can return to pursue the case.

Uzma arrived in Pakistan on 1 May and travelled to Buner district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province where she was married to Ali on 3 May.

Later, she came to Islamabad and took refuge at the Indian High Commission alleging that she was forced to marry at gun-point.

Tahir not only rejected the allegations but expressed his desire to repair the relationship. "She is still my wife. Neither has she asked for divorce nor have I divorced her," Tahir told PTI on Wednesday after the court verdict.

He also said that once she was back in India, he would try to win her back. According to Tahir, he met Uzma in Malaysia where they fell in "love" and decided to marry.

