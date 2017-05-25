Uttarkashi bus accident: Shivraj Singh Chouhan receives mortal remains of 22 pilgrims killed in Uttarakhand

Indore: The bodies of 22 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh, who were killed in a bus accident in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on 23 May, were brought to Indore on Thursday afternoon in a special flight.

Five others, who were injured in the accident, were also brought in the same plane under the supervision of a medical team.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore to receive the mortal remains of the deceased.

After paying tributes to the departed souls, Chouhan told reporters that 15 persons from Indore district and seven from Dhar district died in the accident during their pilgrimage in Uttarakhand.

Earlier, the state government had planned to bring the mortal remains in a train from Dehradun, Chouhan said.

"However, Air India MD Ashwini Lohani arranged the plane, so that the bodies can reach to the family members at the earliest," Chouhan added.

The chief minister also met the injured people and enquired about their health.

"All the injured are out of danger. The state government would bear all the expenses of their treatment. One more injured is still admitted in a hospital in Uttarakhand, as doctors did not allow him to travel," he added.

Chouhan informed that two more persons from Madhya Pradesh are still missing and their search is underway with the help of Uttarakhand government.

The group from Indore had gone on "Chardham Yatra" in Uttarakhand when the bus plunged into a deep gorge near Gangotri.