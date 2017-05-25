Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10th board exam results may be declared tomorrow: Check your grades at uaresults.nic.in

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to declare results to the state Class X matriculation exam on Friday. All candidates who appeared for the exam can check their grades on the official UBSE website, uaresults.nic.in.

Students have been requested to keep their relevant candidate information like hall tickets and roll numbers ready at the time results are out, in order to avoid delays.

The UBSE runs over 10,000 schools across the state. The Class X exams in Uttarakhand started on 18 March and went on till 10 April. Nearly 3 lakh students appeared for the exam at over 1,300 examination centres.

However, a report on NDTV said that the dates are speculative and an announcement to this regard hasn't been made by the board as yet. Even the official website hasn't made it clear about the actual date. "Results for exams conducted in 2017 have not been announced so far. Please look for the announcement at Exams Results Portal," says a notice on the official website.

According to an official quoted in the report, the state board will declare results by the last week of May, and that the director of the Uttarakhand board and its secretary will release results from board headquarters at Ram Nagar, Nainital.