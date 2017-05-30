Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10th, 11th, 12th 2017 board exam results to be declared today: Check grades on uaresults.nic.in

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare results of the state Class X matriculation, Class XI and XII examination on Tuesday. All candidates who appeared for the exam can check their grades on the official UBSE website, uaresults.nic.in.

According to the official website, UBSE will announce the results on Tuesday.

Students are requested to keep their relevant candidate information like hall tickets and roll numbers ready at the time results are out, in order to avoid delays.

The UBSE runs over 10,000 schools across the state. The Class X exams in Uttarakhand started on 18 March and went on till 10 April. Nearly 3 lakh students appeared for the exam at over 1,300 examination centres.

According to reports, the state board was expected to declare results by the last week of May. The UBSE director and its secretary will release the results from the board headquarters at Ram Nagar, Nainital, NDTV reported.

Steps to obtain result:

Visit the official UBSE website: uaresults.nic.in

Click on the appropriate result link for Class X, XI or XII examination.

Enter your examination roll number and other details and click on submit.

Download your result and take a print copy for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.