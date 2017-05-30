Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10th, 11th, 12th 2017 board exam results declared: Check grades on uaresults.nic.in

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the results of the state Class X matriculation, Class XI and XII examination on Tuesday. All candidates who appeared for the exam can check their grades on the official UBSE website, uaresults.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage for Class X was 73.67 percent while the pass percentage for Intermediate Class 12 2017 students is 78.89 percent as girls outshone boys once again in both Class X and XII results.

KM Aisha of MPIC Vijay Nagar, Rudraprayag was the statewide topper in Class X result while Aditya Ghildiyal of SVMIC Srikot Ganganali scored the first rank in Class XII results.

Around 1,50,573 students had appeared for the Class 10 exams, of which 1,10,941 students passed. However, candidates who are unsure about paper correction after the results are announced can apply for recorrection or revaluation within 15 days of the declaration of the results. The Uttarakhand Board releases the re-evaluated results within 10-20 days.

The UBSE had on Monday announced on their official website that the results for Class X, XI and XII will be declared on Tuesday.

The UBSE runs over 10,000 schools across the state. The Class X exams in Uttarakhand started on 18 March and went on till 10 April. Nearly three lakh students appeared for the Class X exam at over 1,300 examination centres.

Steps to obtain result:

Visit the official UBSE website: uaresults.nic.in

Click on the appropriate result link for Class X, XI or XII examination.

Enter your examination roll number and other details and click on submit.

Download your result and take a print copy for future reference

Besides this, students can also check their results via SMS service. Type ‘UK10ROLLNUMBER’ and send it to 56263 and similarly, UK12ROLLNUMBER for intermediate results.

Students are advised to go through all the details mentioned on the provisional marks list and any discrepancy should be brought to the notice of the board. In case of any problems or queries, students are advised to contact at telephone number 05947-254275 or email secy-ubse-uk@nic.in